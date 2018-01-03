Purism Planning To Release Their Librem Tablet In 2018
3 January 2018
Not only is Purism working on their Librem 5 smartphone this year with hopes of still readying the software and hardware for shipping to consumers in 2019, but they are also planning to unveil their tablet this year.

Todd Weaver, the founder and CEO of Purism, posted today about the company's goals for 2018. Besides releasing the development board for the Librem 5 phone this year and working on other efforts for their smartphone plans, they are also planning to "release the much-anticipated Librem tablet."

It will certainly be interesting to see what they plan for the hardware and software making up this yet-to-be-detailed Librem Tablet. Presumably it will be running PureOS and will try to align it with their still-shifting software plans for the Librem 5 smartphone that might be shipping with GNOME Shell or KDE Plasma Mobile.

Purism's 2018 plans are briefly outlined in this blog post.
