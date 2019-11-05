The OGRE Open-Source 3D Graphics Engine Is Working On Vulkan Support

The OGRE open-source 3D graphics engine that is used by many games as well as different simulation / educational / interactive / visualization software is working on enabling Vulkan API support.
OGRE supports a wide range of platforms from Linux to Windows and all major mobile platforms as well as EmScripten-enabled web browsers while the newest work for broadening the 3D high-performance graphics support is to enable use of the high performance, cross-platform Vulkan graphics API.
OGRE developers are working on Vulkan support but at this point it's in the very early stages and for now on Linux with X11 and just select drivers. At this stage shaders aren't even working, but the basic infrastructure is in place.
More details on this early Vulkan work for the OGRE graphics engine can be found via ogre3d.org.
