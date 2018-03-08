Compute Support Is Moving Along For Nouveau
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 8 March 2018 at 07:49 PM EST. 1 Comment
Longtime Nouveau contributor Karol Herbst who joined Red Hat at the end of 2017 continues working on Nouveau compute support along with fellow hat-wearing open-source graphics driver developer Rob Clark.

Karol was initially working on NIR support for Nouveau as part of this effort for getting OpenCL compute going atop this reverse-engineered, open-source NVIDIA driver by taking advantage of existing SPIR-V to NIR support. That NIR intermediate representation support has been getting into shape while a separate effort is also working on SPIR-V support for Clover.

This Nouveau NIR support will also help with the goal of potentially having an open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver this calendar year.

One week after publishing the initial patches for Nouveau compute by Karol and Rob, the latest patches are now available.

There are a number of changes with these latest patches. It will certainly be interesting to see how quickly these Red Hat developers manage to get Nouveau compute support working in a worthwhile manner... Any how useful it will end up being too with re-clocking still being a big problem for recent generations of NVIDIA GPUs on this driver and leading to slow performance.
