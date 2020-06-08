Radeon Navi 2 "Sienna Cichlid" Published For AMD's OpenGL Driver

Last week AMD's open-source Linux engineers published the initial Linux kernel driver patches for the "Sienna Cichild" GPU that appears to be almost definitely the big Navi 2. Now that those AMDGPU patches are public, the folks working on the user-space drivers have had the go-ahead to begin volleying their related patches for Sienna Cichild. Out today is the RadeonSI OpenGL driver support for this next-generation Navi GPU.
Posted today as a new MR for Mesa is the RadeonSI patches and common Mesa code for supporting Sienna Cichlid.
Like with the kernel driver, much of the enablement is the same as existing Navi (1x) graphics processors. Sienna Chiclid depends upon the LLVM "gfx1030" target and other mentions reaffirming this is a new "GFX10.3" class GPU. In going through those OpenGL driver patches for Sienna Cichlid there are new "big page" options and support for larger SDMA (System DMA) clears and copies.
Overall though this Sienna Chiclid / GFX10.3 support doesn't reveal much from this initial enablement over the existing Navi support in the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. As of writing this code is still on the Mesa Gitlab but presumably will be merged in time for Mesa 20.2, but could end up being delayed to 20.3 if waiting until the Linux 5.9 kernel merge window where the kernel-side support will be introduced.
