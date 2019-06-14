The team maintaining MoltenVK for allowing a majority of the Vulkan API to function atop Apple's Metal drivers for macOS/iOS have issued their first big update in two months.
MoltenVK 1.0.35 is this new release based on the Vulkan SDK 1.1.108 milestone. This MoltenVK update brings various new extensions like VK_EXT_debug_report, VK_NV_glsl_shader, VK_EXT_debug_utils, and others. There are also tessellation fies, crash fixes as well as various other fixes, updated SPIRV-Cross, and other tooling updates.
More details on MoltenVK 1.0.35 can be found via GitHub.
