MoltenVK 1.0.35 Brings Many Additions & Improvements For Vulkan On macOS
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 14 June 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The team maintaining MoltenVK for allowing a majority of the Vulkan API to function atop Apple's Metal drivers for macOS/iOS have issued their first big update in two months.

MoltenVK 1.0.35 is this new release based on the Vulkan SDK 1.1.108 milestone. This MoltenVK update brings various new extensions like VK_EXT_debug_report, VK_NV_glsl_shader, VK_EXT_debug_utils, and others. There are also tessellation fies, crash fixes as well as various other fixes, updated SPIRV-Cross, and other tooling updates.

More details on MoltenVK 1.0.35 can be found via GitHub.
