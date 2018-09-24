AMD Posts Updated Mesa Patches For Variable Refresh Rate (FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync)
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 September 2018 at 03:56 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
Earlier this month AMD finally got back on track with issuing new patches for FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync / HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support now that there seems to be a consensus among the Linux DRM (Direct Rendering Manager) driver developers over what this API should look like so it can support the multiple technologies and drivers at play.

See the aforelinked article for more details, but this FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync/VRR support has been a long time coming for the open-source Radeon driver stack. The tech is intended to help reduce stuttering, tearing, and/or input lag while gaming.

We haven't seen any of the DRM patches queued yet in DRM-Next for the next Linux kernel cycle, so it might not make it for Linux 4.20~5.0, but at least it looks like it will be here soon. On user-space side, AMD developers today posted their second version of these patches.

These patches add in the Mesa infrastructure work for interfacing with the new DRM VRR properties and an option for allowing Adaptive-Sync to be enabled from the Mesa DRIRC configuration file handling. At this stage it's just catering towards the RadeonSI driver with Intel not yet supporting this technology on their hardware and NVIDIA going their own route (G-SYNC) and we haven't seen any attempts by Nouveau to support these bits.


These updated patches fix program name detection for Wine applications, important for these days of Wine gaming and Steam Play / Proton. There are also more applications blacklisted to avoid unexpected behavior and other code improvements.

These Mesa patches can be found on the Mesa mailing list but as is standard development practices, don't look for these patches to be merged until the new DRM properties code enters the Linux mainline Git tree.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
In-Progress AMDGPU Updates For Linux 4.20~5.0 Have DC Update, New Polaris ID
AMD Adds A Seemingly New Polaris ID To Their Linux Driver
Radeon/GPUOpen OCAT 1.2 Released But No Linux Support Yet
AMD Preps For A Big Linux 4.20 Kernel With Vega 20, Picasso, Raven 2, xGMI, Better DC
AMD ROCm 1.9 Available With Vega 20 Support Plus Upstream Kernel Compatibility
AMDGPU X.Org 18.1 Driver Released With RandR Leasing, Updates For DC Functionality
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings