Freedreno founder Rob Clark today sent in the MSM DRM driver updates for DRM-Next to queue ahead of the upcoming Linux 4.15 merge window.
New features and improvements in this DRM driver for Qualcomm display hardware includes preemption support for Adreno A5xx hardware, display fixes for the Snapdragon 820, async cursor plane updates, refactoring of some code, improvements to the firmware loading, and a number of GPU debugging enhancements. For the preemption support it is already available in patch form for libdrm and the Freedreno Gallium3D driver for exposing context priority support.
MSM DRM driver users can learn more via this pull request for DRM-Next.
