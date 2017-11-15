The changes to the MD RAID and block areas of the Linux kernel have been submitted for the 4.15 cycle.
Jens Axboe at Facebook has seen the block subsystem updates land.
There are a number of NVMe improvements in Linux 4.15 including support for native multi-path, AEN user-space notifications, command side-effects, SGL support, and many other fixes and improvements.
Michael Lyle has also taken over as the BCache maintainer. This will perhaps drive some new development into BCache with not much having changed recently in BCache and the separate but related BCachefs file-system effort also not being mainlined. This new maintainer has already made some writeback control improvements to BCache while other developers have landed various fixes.
The block code in Linux 4.15 also has some LightNVM updates, writeback fixes, blk-mq multi-queue optimizations, BFQ updates including the updates we've been monitoring, and a variety of other fixes and optimizations.
Meanwhile, over in the MD space for Linux Soft RAID are more improvements. The MD Cluster code now supports RAID10, there are some RAID1 and RAID5 bug fixes, and several other RAID-related fixes from regressions to suspend issues.
