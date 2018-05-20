Learn How To Make Use Of Vulkan's New Debug Extension - VK_EXT_debug_utils

For those aspiring Vulkan programmers, the Vulkan experts at LunarG have published a tutorial to learn how to make use of the newest debug extension, VK_EXT_debug_utils.
Vulkan's VK_EXT_debug_utils extension was developed by LunarG as complementary work to the existing VK_EXT_debug_report and VK_EXT_debug_marker extensions.
LunarG had a goal of yielding better debugging messages for Vulkan programs but extending VK_EXT_debug_report/VK_EXT_debug_market didn't pan out and was more effective creating this new debug utilities extension.
For those interested in a better Vulkan debugging experience and how to make use of the new VK_EXT_debug_utils, LunarG has freely made available this 23 page tutorial (PDF) for getting you started on improving Vulkan debugging.
Add A Comment