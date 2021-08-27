Linux Could Use A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Code

Current Linux block subsystem maintainer Jens Axboe started out in the late 90's taking over maintainership of the Linux kernel's CD-ROM driver code. However, as he's busy these days with IO_uring and other prominent I/O activities for Linux, he's hoping someone interested and capable would want to take over the Linux kernel's CD-ROM code.Jens acknowledges that the CD-ROM kernel code "isn't an area of hot development" but is looking for someone willing to take it over as he hasn't the time to devote to it with everything else on his plate.While the CD-ROM code may not see much code churn or changes these days with many not even using a CD/DVD drive in their modern systems, Axboe noted, "it still needs someone that cares for the code and is available to review and merge patches in a timely fashion. I haven't been able to do so for quite a while."



When is the last time you've used a CD/DVD drive on Linux?