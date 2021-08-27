Linux Could Use A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 August 2021 at 01:53 PM EDT. 14 Comments
HARDWARE --
Current Linux block subsystem maintainer Jens Axboe started out in the late 90's taking over maintainership of the Linux kernel's CD-ROM driver code. However, as he's busy these days with IO_uring and other prominent I/O activities for Linux, he's hoping someone interested and capable would want to take over the Linux kernel's CD-ROM code.

Jens acknowledges that the CD-ROM kernel code "isn't an area of hot development" but is looking for someone willing to take it over as he hasn't the time to devote to it with everything else on his plate.

While the CD-ROM code may not see much code churn or changes these days with many not even using a CD/DVD drive in their modern systems, Axboe noted, "it still needs someone that cares for the code and is available to review and merge patches in a timely fashion. I haven't been able to do so for quite a while."


When is the last time you've used a CD/DVD drive on Linux?


Those passionate about CD support and have the ability to maintain the kernel code can find out more via this "wanted" message.
14 Comments
Related News
Loongson Continues Working On LoongArch For Linux, But It's Mostly Copying MIPS Code
Habana Labs' Linux AI Driver Causes More Concerns - Changes Dropped Ahead Of Linux 5.15
Linux On The Apple M1 Can Now Boot To The GNOME Desktop But Lacking Acceleration
Patches Ready For Getting DisplayPort Over USB Type-C Working For More Intel Hardware
Raspberry Pi Display Driver Patches Updated For [email protected] Support
Custom CPU/GPU Fan Curve Support For Some ASUS Laptops On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD To Optimize C3 Entry On Linux By Finally Skipping The Cache Flush
AMD Launches The Infinity Hub As Its Newest Open-Source Portal
Raspberry Pi Display Driver Patches Updated For [email protected] Support
Canonical + DFI Pair Up For An "Industrial Pi" Powered By AMD & Ubuntu
KDE Plasma Introduces A New Overview Effect, Many Wayland Fixes
Proton 6.3-6 Released With More Games Running, Optional NVIDIA DLSS Support
Mesa 21.2.1 Released With "Nice Changes For Almost Everyone"
Ubuntu 21.10 Likely Sticking To The GNOME 40 Desktop