Btrfs & XFS File-Systems See More Fixes With Linux 5.4
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 19 September 2019 at 03:03 AM EDT. 3 Comments
The mature XFS and Btrfs file-systems continue seeing more fixes and cleaning with the now in-development Linux 5.4 kernel.

On the Btrfs front the Linux 5.4 changes are summed up as "work on code refactoring, sanity checks and space handling. There are some less user visible changes, nothing that would particularly stand out." The Btrfs changes include deprecating a few items as well as improving the exposure of debugging information via sysfs. See the pull request for all the Btrfs file-system fixes and changes this round.

With the XFS changes the work is a bit more lively with seeing some performance work / speed-ups but also a lot of fixes. "For this cycle we have the usual pile of cleanups and bug fixes, some performance improvements for online metadata scrubbing, massive speedups in the directory entry creation code, some performance improvement in the file ACL lookup code, a fix for a logging stall during mount, and fixes for concurrency problems." Those XFS details in full here.

Of related news, the iomap updates for Linux 5.4 involve pulling in XFS' writeback code and word that for Linux 5.5 the developers plan on finish converting XFS to iomap as well as beginning other file-systems to use this code.
