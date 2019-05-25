Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
25 May 2019
As a forewarning to those using LVM, dm-crypt, and Samsung solid-state drives, this combination in some manner(s) may lead to data corruption if using the Linux 5.1 kernel.

Linux FSTRIM/Discard is being too aggressive leading to data loss on certain setups, which at this point seem to be isolated to those using LVM and dm-crypt. The device mapper bug in Linux 5.1 is causing for blocks to be discarded wrongly or too much and that can lead to "massive data loss" issues.

The issue is still being explored by the upstream Linux DM developers but those interested in learning more can do so via this Arch Linux report.
