These changes really shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering all of the major changes we've covered individually in recent weeks on Phoronix, but the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) graphics/display driver changes have now been submitted for the Linux 5.1 kernel.
New feature activity for the DRM drivers in Linux 5.1 includes:
- Intel Skylake and newer (along with select Atom hardware) has enabled Fastboot by default to provide a flicker-free/smooth boot experience by avoiding unnecessary mode-sets.
- Intel Coffeelake GVT support has finally come for graphics virtualization. Also on that front is VFIO EDID region support.
- Nouveau Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support for providing Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) support for this open-source NVIDIA Linux driver.
- Improved DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST).
- AMDGPU Vega 10/20 BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off) support.
- Delta Color Compression (DCC) for scan-out surfaces, initially relevant for Raven Ridge hardware along with relevant user-space code pending.
- AMDGPU fixes around Vega 20 PCIe DPM switching, context priority handling, GPUVM, SR-IOV, and other fixes.
- The Allwinner A23 is now supported by the Sun4i DRM driver along with implicit fencing support and other improvements.
- The Arm Komeda driver has been merged for next-gen display support.
The complete list of DRM changes for Linux 5.1 are outlined here.
