DRM Changes For Linux 5.1 Bring Intel Fastboot, Komeda Driver & Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 March 2019 at 04:28 PM EST. Add A Comment
These changes really shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering all of the major changes we've covered individually in recent weeks on Phoronix, but the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) graphics/display driver changes have now been submitted for the Linux 5.1 kernel.

New feature activity for the DRM drivers in Linux 5.1 includes:

- Intel Skylake and newer (along with select Atom hardware) has enabled Fastboot by default to provide a flicker-free/smooth boot experience by avoiding unnecessary mode-sets.

- Intel Coffeelake GVT support has finally come for graphics virtualization. Also on that front is VFIO EDID region support.

- Nouveau Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support for providing Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) support for this open-source NVIDIA Linux driver.

- Improved DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST).

- AMDGPU Vega 10/20 BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off) support.

- Delta Color Compression (DCC) for scan-out surfaces, initially relevant for Raven Ridge hardware along with relevant user-space code pending.

- AMDGPU fixes around Vega 20 PCIe DPM switching, context priority handling, GPUVM, SR-IOV, and other fixes.

- The Allwinner A23 is now supported by the Sun4i DRM driver along with implicit fencing support and other improvements.

- The Arm Komeda driver has been merged for next-gen display support.

The complete list of DRM changes for Linux 5.1 are outlined here.
