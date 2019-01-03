SUSE's Jiri Kosina sent in the HID subsystem pull request today with some interesting additions that we've been monitoring in recent weeks.
First up, the revised high resolution scroll wheel support for Logitech mice and select Microsoft mice is now in place. Initially this more precise scroll wheel support landed in the Linux 4.20 kernel but had to be reverted due to some regressions in support. That smoother scrolling experience should now be ready to go with Linux 4.21 for the likes of the Logitech Anywhere MX, Performance MX, M705, and other mice. Patches are currently pending for the user-space bits for libinput in dealing with this high resolution scrolling support on the Linux desktop.
This pull request also adds Cougar 700K Gaming Keyboard support to the kernel.
Also part of this pull request is support for the ASUS T101HA keyboard dock, support for the Microsoft wireless radio control hotkey, ASUS FX503VD laptop support in the ASUS HID driver, Odys Winbook 13 addition to the i2c-hid driver, and MSI interrupt support for the intel-ish-hid driver.
The complete list of changes can be found via this pull request.
