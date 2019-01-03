Logitech High Resolution Scrolling, 700K Gaming Keyboard Sent In For Linux 4.21
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 January 2019 at 09:29 AM EST. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
SUSE's Jiri Kosina sent in the HID subsystem pull request today with some interesting additions that we've been monitoring in recent weeks.

First up, the revised high resolution scroll wheel support for Logitech mice and select Microsoft mice is now in place. Initially this more precise scroll wheel support landed in the Linux 4.20 kernel but had to be reverted due to some regressions in support. That smoother scrolling experience should now be ready to go with Linux 4.21 for the likes of the Logitech Anywhere MX, Performance MX, M705, and other mice. Patches are currently pending for the user-space bits for libinput in dealing with this high resolution scrolling support on the Linux desktop.

This pull request also adds Cougar 700K Gaming Keyboard support to the kernel.

Also part of this pull request is support for the ASUS T101HA keyboard dock, support for the Microsoft wireless radio control hotkey, ASUS FX503VD laptop support in the ASUS HID driver, Odys Winbook 13 addition to the i2c-hid driver, and MSI interrupt support for the intel-ish-hid driver.

The complete list of changes can be found via this pull request.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
The Necunos Mobile Linux Smartphone With KDE Option Preparing To Ship - Without Modem
C-SKY CPU Architecture Port Updated For Linux 4.21
Raspberry Pi Touchscreen Driver Finally Being Mainlined With Linux 4.21 Kernel
The New ARM Hardware Support That's Now Part Of The Linux 4.21 Kernel
Andes NDS32 Architecture Seeing Many Additions With Linux 4.21
Banana Pi Might Be Rolling Out A 24-Core ARM Board
Popular News This Week
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop