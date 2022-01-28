JEDEC Publishes HBM3 Standard (JESD238)
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 January 2022 at 04:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
JEDEC has published the JESD238 HBM3 standard as the next version for High Bandwidth Memory.

HBM3 memory doubles the per-pin data rate of HBM2 to now provide 6.4 Gb/s per-pin or up to 819 GB/s per device. HBM3 also doubles the independent channels to 16 while virtually supporting 32 via two pseudo channels per channel, between 8Gb to 32Gb per memory layer, symbol-based ECC on-die, and improved energy efficiency. The specs aren't too much of a surprise with SK Hynix having announced their first HBM3 memory back in Q4. HBM3 has been in development the past several years, originally under the "HBMnext" name, for improving upon HBM2 memory.


More details on the newly-published HBM3 standard over on JEDEC.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
New ASUS Sensor Driver For Linux Aims For Greater Flexibility & Faster Sensor Reading
Linux 5.17 Lands Fix For Hanging If Ejecting A Broken Floppy
Nintendo GameCube / Wii / Wii U Get Real-Time Clock Driver With Linux 5.17
Platform Firmware Runtime Update & Telemetry Feature Submitted For Linux 5.17
Some Tablets/Convertibles With Linux 5.17 Will Now Have Working Pen Support
Developer Steps Up Wanting To Maintain Linux's FBDEV Subsystem
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
A Look At Alder Lake Against Older CPUs Going Back To Sandy Bridge, Kaveri
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
Sway 1.7 Released With VR Headset DRM Leasing, Renames "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features
Nintendo GameCube / Wii / Wii U Get Real-Time Clock Driver With Linux 5.17