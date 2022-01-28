JEDEC Publishes HBM3 Standard (JESD238)

JEDEC has published the JESD238 HBM3 standard as the next version for High Bandwidth Memory.HBM3 memory doubles the per-pin data rate of HBM2 to now provide 6.4 Gb/s per-pin or up to 819 GB/s per device. HBM3 also doubles the independent channels to 16 while virtually supporting 32 via two pseudo channels per channel, between 8Gb to 32Gb per memory layer, symbol-based ECC on-die, and improved energy efficiency. The specs aren't too much of a surprise with SK Hynix having announced their first HBM3 memory back in Q4. HBM3 has been in development the past several years, originally under the "HBMnext" name, for improving upon HBM2 memory.

More details on the newly-published HBM3 standard over on JEDEC.org