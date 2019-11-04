Running Ice Lake Out In The Cold - Intel Core i7-1065G7
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 November 2019 at 07:29 AM EST. 11 Comments
HARDWARE --
For looking at any difference in thermal throttling and peak frequencies, I ran the Dell XPS with Intel Core i7-1065G7 "Ice Lake" processor out in a cold garage overnight compared to normal operating temperatures inside across dozens of benchmarks.

The latest in our Intel Ice Lake Linux testing was looking at whether the Dell XPS 7390 with Core i7-1065G7 would operate measurably better if running outdoors (inside a garage) overnight where the temperature ranged from 40~50 degrees Fahrenheit (4 ~ 10 C) compared to the results indoors for the same system when the ambient temperature was 70F / 21C.

Ubuntu 19.10 was running on the Dell laptop during this round of benchmarking. Via the Phoronix Test Suite dozens of single and multi-threaded workloads were carried out while our open-source benchmarking software was also monitoring the peak CPU frequency and CPU core temperature on a per-second basis.

Running the Ice Lake laptop in the colder environment certainly helped with the CPU temperature... Under load the i7-1065G7 now had an average temperature of 52 degrees rather than 61 degrees when indoors. The idle temperature was also lower at 21C versus 33C. The peak temperature also now was only 96 degrees rather than striking 100C according to the Linux coretemp driver.

For the most part, the peak CPU frequency wasn't too affected by the temperature difference. For some tests it did mean the ability to hit a higher frequency for longer periods of time, but for the most part the peak CPU frequencies were similar.


The performance for most of the tests turned out to be the same.



Most differences were extremely minor. While no significantly different results, those wanting to dig through more of this Core i7 1065G7 benchmark data can find this comparison over on OpenBenchmarking.org.
11 Comments
Related News
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Dell Now Offering More Ubuntu Developer Edition Options For Their Comet Lake XPS
ASpeed DRM Driver Ported To Atomic Mode-Setting
Huawei Laptops Seeing Support Improvements With Linux 5.5 Kernel
SiFive U8-Series To Offer Much Greater RISC-V Performance
Google Plumbing The Linux Support For Privacy Screens On Intel Laptops
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support
Trimming systemd Halved The Boot Time On A PocketBeagle ARM Linux Board
Dell Now Offering More Ubuntu Developer Edition Options For Their Comet Lake XPS