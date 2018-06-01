GNU Linux-libre 4.17-gnu Kernel Released
Based on yesterday's upstream Linux 4.17 kernel release, the FSF-approved GNU Linux-libre 4.17-gnu kernel is now available for a fully free software kernel on capable hardware configurations.

The GNU Linux-libre kernel continues focusing upon de-blobbing drivers or stripping out drivers where it depends upon closed-source firmware/microcode images as well as disabling support for loading closed-source kernel modules.

With the GNU Linux-libre 4.17-gnu kernel update, there are adjustments to their patches to work against this latest upstream, but no major de-blobbing changes or other alterations. The only noted change is that the driver for Dreamcast Yamaha AICA sound hardware no longer needs to be de-blobbed since the firmware is now free software.

The brief GNU Linux-libre 4.17 kernel announcement can be read on the GNU mailing list.
