Purism Is Hoping GNOME 3.32 Will Be In Great Shape For Their Librem 5 Smartphone
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 11 October 2018 at 02:33 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
With the Librem 5 GNU/Linux smartphone not shipping now until at least April 2019, this will give them time to adopt GNOME 3.32 and they are hoping more GNOME applications will prepare for convergence.

With fixes to the Adwaita theme in GTK+ 3.24.1, GTK3 applications can work nicely on both desktop and mobile via the libhandy library that Purism has been spearheading. With the updated GTK+, making use of libhandy 0.0.4 or newer, and GNOME 3.32, the components should be in place for allowing applications to have a scalable/converged adaptive user-interface depending upon screen size.

Some applications like Fractal, Podcasts, Calls, and Chatty are currently making use of this library but they are hoping for more applications ahead of the GNOME 3.32 release in March.

Libhandy will only work with GTK3 applications for now but they hope to port it to GTK+ 4.0 eventually. Details on these plans around GNOME 3.32 can be found via this blog post.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME 3.32 Planning To Retire Application Menus
GNOME Shell & Mutter Reach Their 3.30.1 Milestone
Flatpak 1.2 Likely Coming Around Year's End With New Features
GNOME 3.30.1 Released As A Big Assortment Of Fixes
NetworkManager Merges An Initrd Generator For Early Boot Handling
NetworkManager 1.14 Officially Released With A Lot Of Networking Goodies
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
Why Facebook Loves Open-Source Firmware