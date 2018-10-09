With the Librem 5 GNU/Linux smartphone not shipping now until at least April 2019, this will give them time to adopt GNOME 3.32 and they are hoping more GNOME applications will prepare for convergence.
With fixes to the Adwaita theme in GTK+ 3.24.1, GTK3 applications can work nicely on both desktop and mobile via the libhandy library that Purism has been spearheading. With the updated GTK+, making use of libhandy 0.0.4 or newer, and GNOME 3.32, the components should be in place for allowing applications to have a scalable/converged adaptive user-interface depending upon screen size.
Some applications like Fractal, Podcasts, Calls, and Chatty are currently making use of this library but they are hoping for more applications ahead of the GNOME 3.32 release in March.
Libhandy will only work with GTK3 applications for now but they hope to port it to GTK+ 4.0 eventually. Details on these plans around GNOME 3.32 can be found via this blog post.
