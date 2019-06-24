Fedora's GRUB2 EFI Build To Offer Greater Security Options
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 24 June 2019 at 02:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
In addition to disabling root password-based SSH log-ins by default, another change being made to Fedora 31 in the name of greater security is adding some additional GRUB2 boot-loader modules to be built-in for their EFI boot-loader.

GRUB2 security modules for verification, Cryptodisk, and LUKS will now be part of the default GRUB2 EFI build. They are being built-in now since those using the likes of UEFI SecureBoot aren't able to dynamically load these modules due to restrictions in place under SecureBoot. So until now using SecureBoot hasn't allowed users to enjoy encryption of the boot partition and the "verify" module with ensuring better integrity of the early boot-loader code.

At last Friday's FESCo meeting, the ticket was approved for including these modules in the default GRUB2 EFI build starting with Fedora 31 due out in October.

For future releases they may also look at automated signature verification as part of grub2-mkconfig as well as allowing cryptodisk to be configured from the Anaconda installer.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 31 Will Finally Disable OpenSSH Root Password-Based Logins By Default
RPM 4.15 With Better Performance & New Features Will Make It Into Fedora 31
Fedora 31 Considers Compressing Their RPM Packages With Zstd Rather Than XZ
Fedora 31 Planning To Upgrade To RPM 4.15 For Faster Builds, Other Improvements
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
Fedora 31 To Offer Updated MinGW Toolchain For Building Windows Software On Linux
Popular News This Week
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro