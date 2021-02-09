Linux's Exfatprogs 1.1 Released To Fsck The Boot Region, Labeling Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 9 February 2021 at 06:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
Exfatprogs 1.1 have been released as the open-source, user-space utilities around the Linux/Android exFAT file-system support maintained by Samsung.

The Linux/open-source exFAT file-system support continues to mature on Linux. The Samsung-backed kernel driver is quite stable and reliable at this point in the kernel while Exfatprogs continues to mature for the user-space tooling around dealing with this file-system that is common to today's SD/SDHC cards and other consumer electronic devices.

With today's Exfatprogs 1.1 release there is now support with fsck.exfat for being able to recover corrupted boot regions. There are various fixes in the file-system checking "fsck" of the boot region as well as the ability to restore the boot region from the backup boot region. The exFAT file-system volume structure lays out both a main boot region as well as a backup boot region. These regions provide all the information for bootstrapping the file-system and locating all of the file-system structures, etc.

Exfatprogs 1.1 also adds the exfatlabel command for retrieving or printing the exFAT volume label and serial number, dump.exfat for dumping the on-disk metadata information and statistics, and a bug fix for the Android build.

Exfatprogs 1.1 can be downloaded from GitHub.
