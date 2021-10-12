DAMON Extended To Offer Physical Memory Address Space Monitoring

One of many exciting additions with the forthcoming Linux 5.15 kernel is DAMON landed as a data access monitoring framework. DAMON opens up new possibilities around proactive reclamation of system memory and other interesting features. Currently though it's limited to monitoring the virtual address space of the kernel but a new set of patches out allow for physical address space monitoring as well.
SeongJae Park posted the new patch series on Tuesday to succeed an earlier "request for comments" on the idea of physical memory address space monitoring. DAMON was designed to be extensible and adapt to different address spaces, so the physical memory address space monitoring isn't all that surprising and a logical step forward for this in-kernel framework.
Those interested in this latest proposed extension to the DAMON framework can see this patch series for all the interesting technical details.
Add A Comment