It's been four years since the debut of the Cairo 1.14 stable series and today that has been succeeded by Cairo 1.16. Cairo, as a reminder, is the vector graphics library for 2D drawing and supports back-ends ranging from OpenGL to PDF, PostScript, DirectFB, and SVG outputs. Cairo is used by the likes of the GTK+ tool-kit, Mozilla's Gecko engine, Gnuplot, Poppler, and many other open-source projects.
Given the significant time since the introduction of the Cairo 1.14 stable series, Cairo 1.16 is packing a lot of new functionality for this release issued today by Samsung open-source developer Bryce Harrington. Cairo 1.16 adds OpenGL ES 3.0 support to its OpenGL back-end, there are many improvements to its PDF back-end, support for variable fonts, support for colored emoji glyphs, and a variety of other fixes/improvements. The Skia back-end has also been dropped with Cairo 1.16.
Cairo 1.16 was developed over the past four years in a number of Cairo 1.15 development releases. A more extensive list of all the changes including API additions for Cairo 1.16 can be found via the 1.16 release.
