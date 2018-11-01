Blender 2.80 Beta Now Available With Many New & Improved Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 November 2018 at 12:40 PM EST. 3 Comments
As a smashing early Christmas gift to the open-source community, Blender 2.80 is now in beta for this widely-used open-source 3D modeling software.

Blender 2.80 is a huge update that should officially ship in early 2019 -- roughly March or April appears to be when it will likely come, but without a definitive release schedule. The Blender 2.80 Beta is a continuously updating build that will progress by the day.


Blender 2.80 delivers on EEVEE as their physically-based real-time renderer (PBR), a rewritten 3D viewport, a 2D grease pencil object type was introduced, improvements to the Cycles code, a revamped user-interface, and many other changes. This is a very big release for this leading open-source 3D modeling software.

More details on the Blender 2.80 Beta via Blender.org. I'll work on starting up some Blender 2.80 render benchmarks soon.
