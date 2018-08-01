Akademy 2018 Videos Posted For KDE's Annual Developer Conference
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 7 September 2018 at 05:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Taking place last month in the beautiful city of Vienna was KDE's annual developer conference, Akademy. Session recordings are now available if you are interested in the latest work happening in the KDE desktop space.

The Akademy 2018 videos have been uploaded on KDE.org in MP4 format for your enjoyment. The sessions this year ranged from talking about postmarketOS to the state of KDE Frameworks 5 on Yocto to the state of various KDE applications.

Those that missed out can also learn more about this year's conference via akademy.kde.org.
