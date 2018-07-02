AMDVLK Driver Updated With New Extensions & More, SPVGEN Now Public
2 July 2018
It had been over three weeks since AMD last pushed out the latest open-source code to the AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver, but that changed today with the latest XGL/LLPC/PAL code updates along with making public their SPVGEN library.

There was a three week absence of AMD pushing out new AMDVLK component updates to their GitHub repository, presumably due to summer holidays, but today a fresh (and large) batch of changes were committed.

The XGL layer now has support for the EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor / VK_KHR_draw_indirect_count / EXT_descriptor_indexing extensions, updates against the Vulkan 1.1.76 header files, device group support for semaphores, barrier optimizations, various fixes, a new ordered approach to application detection, and various other code changes.

On the PAL front are fixes, fixing possible corruption with the F1 2017 racing game, and other workarounds and code improvements.

The LLPC (LLVM Pipeline Compiler) component has also been spun into its own module separate from XGL.

Also new to the GPUOpen-Drivers project is the SPVGEN library. This library is used to generate SPIR-V binaries using glslang and SPIR-V Tools.

The latest open-source "AMDVLK" driver code can be downloaded from GitHub.
