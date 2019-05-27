For open-source fans, adding to AMD's exciting day also happens to be a new AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver update.
As it's been several weeks since their last code drop, this latest routine code push for their official open-source Vulkan API driver sees several notable additions.
On the new extension front they are now officially supporting VK_EXT_host_query_reset, VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage, and VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout extensions. The AMDVLK update today also reduces the LLPC optimization passes run, enables the per-stage shader cache, and updates the Vulkan API headers against version 1.1.108.
There are also game fixes in AMDVLK 2019.Q2.4 for DiRT Rally 2.0 corruption issues under Steam Play as well as a hang fix, flickering issues for the recent DiRT 4 Linux game port by Feral, corruption issues for Witcher 3 on Steam Play, and also a Vulkan CTS failure fix.
This updated open-source AMD Vulkan Linux driver can be downloaded via GitHub.
