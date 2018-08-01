Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 5 September 2018 at 01:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
It has been expected that Vega 20 would feature XGMI as a high-speed GPU interconnect alternative to PCI Express and that was firmed up today thanks to a new set of AMDGPU Linux driver patches.

XGMI is a peer-to-peer high-speed interconnect and is based on Infinity Fabric. XGMI is basically AMD's alternative to NVIDIA's NVLink for inter-connecting GPUs. Previously leaked slides indicated that XGMI would be supported on Vega 20 along with PCI Express 4.0. That appears accurate as becoming public today were a set of patches wiring in XGMI support to the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver and explicitly enabling the functionality for Vega 20. It's also expected AMD's upcoming Naples server CPU architecture will also support XGMI.

This is the first time we're seeing XGMI patches for the AMDGPU Linux driver. They for now can be found on the amd-gfx list but will likely be queued via -next for introduction in the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel as part of their latest Vega 20 enablement work.


The 13 patches out today don't appear to reveal any exciting details beyond confirming Vega 20 supporting this tech.

Overall, the Vega 20 open-source Linux driver support appears to be squaring up nicely in time for this expected compute/HPC 7nm Vega part that's expected to launch by the end of 2018. Details are still light but the open-source patches have confirmed it's a discrete card, adds new deep learning instructions, etc. With the next kernel cycle to be known as Linux 4.20 or 5.0, the Vega 20 driver support is no longer experimental but bits are still landing like this XGMI high-speed interface support.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Code Sourcery Posts New AMD Radeon GCN Port, Hoping To Mainline For GCC 9 Compiler
Initial AMD Radeon "Vega 20" Support For RADV Vulkan Driver
AMDVLK Linux Driver Updated For Vulkan 1.1.82, Conservative Rasterization
More Vega 20 Enablement Heading To Linux 4.20~5.0, No Longer Marked Experimental
GPUOpen's Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.1 Being Prepped With Many Additions
AMD Releases Radeon Pro V340 With Dual Vega GPUs & 32GB HBM2
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
Threadripper 2, Spectre, Steam Play / Proton & Linux 4.19 Made August Super Exciting
VLC Saw A Lot Of Exciting Work Thanks To Google Summer of Code 2018