premium patron recently requested some fresh tests on Polaris and Vega trying out the AMDGPU OverDrive overclocking functionality on the latest Linux kernel... Here are those tests with a Radeon RX 580 and RX Vega 64.The premium member with his RX 480 was unable to get past a 10% overclock and was curious to see some new tests on our end of the OverDrive functionality under Linux.

The AMDGPU OverDrive situation on Linux continues just being CLI-based with writing a number to pp_sclk_od or pp_mclk_od (memory) for overclocking the graphics hardware by a given percent. I did these RX 580 and RX Vega 64 tests with the Linux 4.15.7 kernel paired with the Mesa 18.1-dev stack.I was unable to get a 10% GPU core overclock on either card but just 5% on the MSI Radeon RX 580 or 8% on the Radeon RX Vega 64. On the memory side, the RX Vega 64 could handle a 20% increase while on the RX 580 it was up to a 15% increase. Below are some Linux gaming test results for those wondering about the performance significance of OverDrive overclocking...