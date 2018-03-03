Trying Out AMDGPU Overdrive Radeon Overclocking On Linux 4.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 March 2018 at 10:38 AM EST. 7 Comments
RADEON --
A premium patron recently requested some fresh tests on Polaris and Vega trying out the AMDGPU OverDrive overclocking functionality on the latest Linux kernel... Here are those tests with a Radeon RX 580 and RX Vega 64.

The premium member with his RX 480 was unable to get past a 10% overclock and was curious to see some new tests on our end of the OverDrive functionality under Linux.


The AMDGPU OverDrive situation on Linux continues just being CLI-based with writing a number to pp_sclk_od or pp_mclk_od (memory) for overclocking the graphics hardware by a given percent. I did these RX 580 and RX Vega 64 tests with the Linux 4.15.7 kernel paired with the Mesa 18.1-dev stack.

I was unable to get a 10% GPU core overclock on either card but just 5% on the MSI Radeon RX 580 or 8% on the Radeon RX Vega 64. On the memory side, the RX Vega 64 could handle a 20% increase while on the RX 580 it was up to a 15% increase. Below are some Linux gaming test results for those wondering about the performance significance of OverDrive overclocking...




7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released
RADV Now Exposes Async Compute Support For Southern Islands
AMDGPU DC Gets HDMI Fixes, More Raven/DCN Patches
Radeon Wattman's "Automan" Being Enabled For Vega On Linux
UVD-Based HEVC Video Encoding Main Now Supported In Mesa 18.1
AMDGPU In Linux 4.17 Exposes WattMan Features, GPU Voltage/Power Via Hwmon
Popular News This Week
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine