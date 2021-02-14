AMDGPU FreeSync Video Mode Optimization Updated But Too Late For Linux 5.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 February 2021 at 05:39 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Going back to last year there has been work by AMD engineers on an experimental FreeSync video mode optimization to avoid screen blanking around full-screen video playback. Basically avoiding an entire mode-set when changing the timing mode during video playback to bypass any screen flickering/blanking. That work has now been updated to its sixth spin while it's being viewed as a temporary measure until a better solution can be devised.

That FreeSync video mode optimization has continued seeing new revisions following the public code review process. The sixth version of the patches were posted this week but obviously given the timing is too late for possibly seeing it in the imminent Linux 5.12 merge window -- it will now wait until at least Linux 5.13.

The latest code for this video mode optimization has some additional minor optimizations. The patches also now note that using this mode result in higher power consumption. Additionally, it may be viewed as temporary until a better solution can be sorted out.

The amdgpu.freesync_video option remains off-by-default as expected while now there is some documentation offering some reasoning: "This option shall be opt-in by default since it is a temporary solution until long term solution is agreed upon which may require userspace interface changes. This feature give the user a seamless experience when freesync aware programs (media players for instance) switches to a compatible freesync mode when playing videos. Enabling this feature also have the potential side effect of causing higher power consumption due to running a mode with lower resolution and base clock frequency with the highest base clock supported on the monitor as per its advertised modes. There has been precedent of manufacturing modes in the kernel. In AMDGPU, the existing usage are for common modes and scaling modes. Other driver have a similar approach as well."

The latest AMDGPU FreeSync video patches for those interested via the amd-gfx mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.3 Brings Performance Tuning For War Thunder
RADV Preference On Spilling Buffers To Help Discrete GPUs For Some Games
LLVM Lands Support For OpenMP Offloading To AMD Radeon GPUs
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.2 Brings More Radeon RX 6000 Series Optimizations
AMD RDNA2 "Duty Cycle Scaling" Will Turn Off The GPU Under Heavy Load For Relief
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Currently Hiring More Linux Engineers
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
System76 Begins Detailing Their Open-Source "Launch Configurable Keyboard"
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
There's Finally A Decent Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark
The AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3 Performance Fix For Linux 5.11 Has Landed