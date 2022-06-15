Linux SoC Patches Revised For The AMD Pensando Elba

Earlier this year Pensando engineers began posting Linux patches for enabling their Elba DPU SoC. This data processing unit is powered by 16 x Arm Cortex-A72 cores and designed for supporting up to dual 200GE networking with this SoC intended for high-end networking equipment. It didn't take long for the AMD integration less than one month after AMD completed its Pensando acquisition with the new Linux patches now reflected as the AMD Pensando Elba.
Sent out this week was the fifth iteration of the enablment patches for what's now referred to as the AMD Pensando Elba SoC and sent with an AMD.com address, just weeks after the acquisition was completed. Indeed part of these "v5" patches is just about renaming references from Pensando to AMD-Pensando. The patches also re-base against the latest upstream Linux state and other basic changes.
Pensando Systems has been contributing to the Linux kernel even prior to the start-up exiting stealth mode. AMD purchased the young company for $1.9 billion USD to expand its data center offerings.
See the new patches for the latest AMD Pensando Elba SoC enablement work. With things winding down on that enablement, it's quite possible it will be mainlined for the v5.20 kernel cycle.
