V-EZ: AMD Releases New Easy-To-Use Vulkan Middleware, Simplified API
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 26 March 2018 at 09:58 AM EDT. 8 Comments
VULKAN --
AMD's GPUOpen group in cooperation with Khronos today is announcing V-EZ, a new project of theirs designed to make the barrier to entry for the Vulkan graphics API lower. V-EZ provides a middleware layer and simplified API for making it easier to get started with Vulkan development.

V-EZ provides an "easy mode" to Vulkan by reducing the amount of boilerplate code to get started with Vulkan development and making the API easier/simpler to understand by new developers.

V-EZ is compatible with existing Vulkan drivers and is engineered to add minimal overhead to Vulkan games/applications. The V-EZ library makes use of native Vulkan types, provides much simpler memory management and frees the developer from needing to become familiar with the low-level details, the software doesn't need to deal with the management of descriptor set pools, OpenGL Shading Language (GLSL) has first-class support under V-EZ as well as SPIR-V, and other simplifications.

This is far from being the first project for trying to provide a simplified interface for getting started with Vulkan. In fact, another GPUOpen project has been their Anvil framework that is a Vulkan wrapper library aiming to reduce the amount of time needed to start writing Vulkan applications from scratch. Given AMD/GPUOpen involvement, it will be interesting to see if it takes off any further than the other efforts in this area.

V-EZ code should be appearing shortly over on GitHub and will be interesting to dive in with this new open-source Vulkan wrapper effort.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
DXVK 0.40 Brings Initial Direct3D 11.1 Bits, Other Improvements
DXVK Now Has An On-Disk Shader Cache
Vulkan 1.1.71 Released As The First Update To Vulkan 1.1
RADV Patches Are Closer For Sub-Group Capabilities
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
DXVK 0.31 Released With Tessellation Work, NVIDIA Fixes
Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Begins Landing LLVM JIT Support For Faster Performance
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
Krita 4.0 Now Available For Open-Source Digital Painting
CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source
Blender 2.8 Is Going To Be Very Exciting, Requires OpenGL 3.3+