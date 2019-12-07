RADV's ACO Compiler Back-End Now Supported For Older AMD "Sea Islands" GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 December 2019 at 10:15 AM EST. 30 Comments
RADEON --
The Valve-backed "ACO" compiler back-end for the open-source Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver has added support now for AMD GCN 1.1 "Sea Islands" graphics cards.

Sea Islands includes the Radeon Rx 200 series with the R7 260/260X/290/295 series and these 2nd Gen GCN GPUs also ended up in the Radeon HD 7790, Radeon HD 8770, Radeon R7 360, Radeon R9 390/390X, and Radeon RX 455. Up to now the ACO compiler back-end has only supported GCN1.2/GFX8 and newer but with the latest Mesa 20.0-devel code as of today in Mesa Git there is now ACO support for GCN 1.1 Sea Islands.

Of course, to use the RADV Vulkan driver in first place with GCN 1.1 hardware you first need to be booting the system with "radeon.cik_support=0 amdgpu.cik_support=1" module parameters in order to default to the AMDGPU kernel driver for RADV support as the default Radeon kernel driver for GCN 1.1 and older does not support the interfaces needed for RADV. We haven't heard any AMD discussions in a number of months about plans for shifting GCN 1.1 (and GCN 1.0) to AMDGPU DRM by default.

In any case, try Mesa Git this weekend thanks to this MR for ideally delivering faster Vulkan performance now for older GCN 1.1 Sea Islands graphics cards. If there is enough interest, I'll fire up some new GCN 1.1 tests soon.
30 Comments
Related News
Raptor Computing Is Working On More AMD Radeon Driver Improvements For POWER
AMD's GPUOpen Releases Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.3
RadeonSI Lands SDMA Copy Support For Vega/GFX9
AMDGPU Fixes For Linux 5.5 Include AMDKFD For PowerPC, Fix For Old ATI R100/R200 GPUs
AMD's RadeonSI Driver Finally Enables OpenGL 4.6 But You Need To First Enable NIR
AMDVLK 2019.Q4.3 Released With New Extensions + Navi 14 Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations