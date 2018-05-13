It's been a while since last checking out any SilverStone power supplies, but the company recently introduced the ET750-HG "Essential Gold" series power supply and sent over one for our thoughts. The SilverStone ET750-HG ends up being an efficient, well-built power supply while not costing too much.

The SilverStone Essential Gold ET750-HD has an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating with a single +12V rail providing a maximum of 62 Amps, a 140mm fan that is very quiet during operation, and semi-modular cables. The ET750-HG model provides 120 Watts combined on the +3.3V and +5V rails and 744 Watts for the +12V rail. This power supply is compliant with ATX12V v2.4 specifications and measures in at 150 x 86 x 160 mm.

There is a 500mm long 20/24-pin motherboard connector and 750mm 4/8-pin EPS/ATX12V power connectors that are not modular. But then there are four 6/8-pin PCI-E connectors, nine Serial ATA connectors, three 4-pin molex connectors, and one 4-pin floppy connector. All of the cables start out at 500mm and go up from there, providing plenty of working room for ATX/EATX enclosures. The cables are of a flat design, making them easy for tucking around different components like an ATX motherboard tray and being quite easy to work with.

The single 140mm fan on this 80 PLUS Gold power supply is rated for a minimum noise level of 18dBA and throughout my testing has indeed operated very quietly.

SilverStone launched the ET750-HG along with the 750W ET650-HD and 550W ET550-HG models earlier this year. The pricing on this semi-modular ET750-HG power supply is $100~109 USD depending upon the Internet retailer.