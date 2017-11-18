Linux 4.14 File-System Benchmarks: Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, XFS
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 18 November 2017. Page 1 of 3. 2 Comments

Our latest Linux file-system benchmarking is looking at the performance of the mainline Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, and XFS file-systems on the Linux 4.14 kernel compared to 4.13 and 4.12.

In looking to see how the file-system/disk performance has changed if at all under the newly released Linux 4.14 kernel, I carried out some 4.12/4.13/4.14 benchmarks using Btrfs/EXT4/F2FS/XFS while freshly formatting the drive each time and using the default mount options.

If you are unfamiliar with the storage-related changes of Linux 4.14 or the kernel changes in general, see our Linux 4.14 feature overview. Separately, we've also already tested Btrfs Zstd compression comparison as perhaps the most user-facing file-system change of 4.14. EXT4 in Linux 4.14 saw some scalability improvements meanwhile, F2FS saw some tuning to benefit Android, and Btrfs and XFS saw some fixes as well.

These Linux 4.14 storage tests were done using the dual Intel Xeon Gold Tyan 1U server. All the details outlined in the system table. A Toshiba TR-150 was used as the test drive while the OS drive was the Samsung 850 PRO SSD.


2 Comments


Related Articles
GCC 8 & LLVM Clang 6.0 Compiler Performance On AMD EPYC - November 2017
Benchmarks Show Firefox 57 Quantum Doing Well, But Chrome Largely Winning
GCC & LLVM Clang Compiler Benchmarks On AMD's EPYC 7601
How AMD EPYC & Intel Xeon Gold Compare To Various Amazon EC2 Cloud Instances
Some Early Tests Of The Eclipse OpenJ9 Java Virtual Machine
Trending Linux News
DRM Updates Land For Linux 4.15; Torvalds: "There's Something Odd About DRM People"
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code
Mozilla Still Isn't Ready To Enable OpenGL By Default In Firefox For Linux
Canonical Is Hiring Graphics Stack Developers To Work On Mir
Bosch Has Been Developing A 3D Window Manager Using Wayland