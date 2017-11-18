Our latest Linux file-system benchmarking is looking at the performance of the mainline Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, and XFS file-systems on the Linux 4.14 kernel compared to 4.13 and 4.12.

In looking to see how the file-system/disk performance has changed if at all under the newly released Linux 4.14 kernel, I carried out some 4.12/4.13/4.14 benchmarks using Btrfs/EXT4/F2FS/XFS while freshly formatting the drive each time and using the default mount options.

If you are unfamiliar with the storage-related changes of Linux 4.14 or the kernel changes in general, see our Linux 4.14 feature overview. Separately, we've also already tested Btrfs Zstd compression comparison as perhaps the most user-facing file-system change of 4.14. EXT4 in Linux 4.14 saw some scalability improvements meanwhile, F2FS saw some tuning to benefit Android, and Btrfs and XFS saw some fixes as well.

These Linux 4.14 storage tests were done using the dual Intel Xeon Gold Tyan 1U server. All the details outlined in the system table. A Toshiba TR-150 was used as the test drive while the OS drive was the Samsung 850 PRO SSD.