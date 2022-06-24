Linux Full Disk Encryption Performance For The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO / HP Dev One

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

One of the great defaults when installing Pop!_OS or receiving a pre-loaded laptop/desktop from System76 or the new HP Dev One is that it encourages full-disk encryption and prominently shown during the install process. I highly recommend full-disk encryption especially for laptops. As it's been a few years since running benchmarks looking at the overhead of LUKS encryption, here are some benchmarks of Pop!_OS 22.04 on the HP Dev One with the full disk encryption enabled and then a fresh install without encryption.

Namely for reference purposes and curious about the full disk encryption overhead for a current-generation AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U, I ran some benchmarks with the HP Dev One to see the performance impact with Pop!_OS 22.04.

The benchmarks are quite straight-forward and simply clean installs of Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS each time while changing between the drive encryption option integrated nicely into its installer.

Benchmarks were carried out across a range of synthetic and real-world benchmarks. During the testing the CPU SoC power consumption was also monitored for any change there as well as the CPU temperature.