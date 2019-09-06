Firefox 69 / 70 Beta Against Chrome 76 On Ubuntu Linux

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

With Firefox 69 released and Firefox 70 entering beta, here are some fresh web browser benchmarks between Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome from Ubuntu Linux. On the Firefox size, Firefox 68, 69, and 70 Beta were tested with and without WebRender being enabled and compared to Google's current Chrome 76 stable release.

From an Intel Core i9 7960X workstation with Radeon RX 550 graphics running Ubuntu 19.04, the official Linux x86_64 binaries of these different Chrome/Firefox releases were tested. The Firefox runs with WebRender were forced using the MOZ_WEBRENDER environment variable.

Each browser had a new/clean profile during testing and no other changes were made to this otherwise out-of-the-box Ubuntu 19.04 Linux operating system setup for this fresh round of benchmarking.