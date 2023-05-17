Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

I spent the past few weeks testing the latest System76 Pangolin laptop that has been working out well as an all-AMD 15-inch laptop running the company's increasingly-popular Pop!_OS Linux distribution.

The System76 Pangolin features an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U "Rembrandt" SoC with integrated Radeon 680M graphics. The 7800U provides 8 cores / 16 threads for this Zen 3 + RDNA2 design with clock speeds up to 4.7GHz. System76 only recently introduced this Pangolin design, which is a bit unfortunate considering the number of AMD Phoenix laptops expected to launch over the coming weeks/months. This would be my main frustration with the unit is it launching this year and so close to that of next-gen AMD laptops beginning to appear with Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA3 graphics. In any event, the Ryzen 7 6800U remains a very capable mobile processor but for those always after the latest-and-greatest the timing is a bit unfortunate.

The System76 Pangolin features a 15-inch 1080p display while making it more interesting is that there is a 144Hz refresh rate. This laptop supports up to two NVMe M.2 SSDs and up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory.

Connectivity on the System76 Pangolin features three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connectors, SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and HDMI 2.0. The range of connectivity is great especially with still featuring a physical HDMI 2.0 port as well as Gigabit Ethernet compared to many ultra-thin designs foregoing those connections. There is also a Kensington Lock slot still on this laptop that is nice to see for those frequent travelers or in shared work environments.

The web camera with the Pangolin is a 1.0MP 720p HD web camera that isn't particularly special but gets the job done. The Pangolin relies on a 65 Watt barrel charger that is included by default. It would be great if System76 would just default to USB Type-C charging on their future models, but alas still the older charger while the Pangolin does support Type-C charging. I was having some Type-C charging issues primarily when using various Dell USB-C chargers but System76 is looking into it and may be isolated to just this review unit.

The System76 Pangolin (pang12) measures in at 37 x 24.7 x 1.8 cm and weighs 1.79 kg / 3.95 lbs. By default Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS was running on the Pangolin while System76 also offers Ubuntu 22.04 LTS as an option.