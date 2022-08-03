After recently looking at the AMD Rembrandt Windows 11 vs. Linux performance using the new Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U laptop SoC, you may be wondering about the latest Windows vs. Linux performance over on the Intel side with their latest "Alder Lake P" wares. If so, today's benchmarks are for you with putting the Core i7 1280P on Windows 11 up against Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Intel's own Clear Linux platform.

The laptop used for this Windows vs. Linux laptop performance comparison was the MSI MS-14C6 Prestige 14Evo featuring the Core i7 1280P, Intel's top-end Alder Lake P SKU. The Core i7 1280P features 14 cores between 6 performance cores and 8 efficient cores, which combined yield 20 threads total. The i7-1280P has a 4.8GHz maximum turbo frequency of 3.6GHz on the efficient cores. The i7-1280P has Iris Xe Graphics, 24MB Smart Cache, a 28 Watt base power consumption and 64 Watt maximum turbo power. See my earlier Core i7 1280P Linux benchmark review for more details on this ADL-P processor.

The MSI Evo ADL-P laptop used for testing features 16GB of RAM, a 1TB Micron 3400 NVMe SSD, and a 1080p display. A wide variety of different performance benchmarks were carried out that offer similar/comparable Windows/Linux support and ran fine across all three tested operating systems. The Ubuntu 22.04 LTS testing was done with the Linux 5.18 kernel for the latest hardware support there while Intel's rolling-release Clear Linux was already on v5.18 at the time of testing.