Yesterday I delivered my initial arsenal of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U Linux benchmarks against various other AMD Ryzen and Intel Core notebooks. That ongoing Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U is happening from a Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 AMD notebook and this new "Rembrandt" device continues looking good under Linux. But prior to installing Linux, I did run some benchmarks of Lenovo's Windows 11 Pro on there for seeing how the Linux vs. Windows performance is looking for this Zen 3+ SoC.

For your viewing pleasure today are some benchmarks of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 AMD under both Windows 11 Pro and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux. This laptop is equipped with the eight core / sixteen thread Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U with Radeon 680M (RDNA2) integrated graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, and a 512GB Micron NVMe SSD.

The Windows 11 Pro install was tested out-of-the-box with all available Microsoft/Lenovo updates and then repeated under a clean install of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was benchmarked both with its stock Linux 5.15 LTS based kernel and then again when using Linux 5.19 Git for the bleeding-edge kernel experience atop this current Ubuntu release.