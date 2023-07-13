AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Shows Great AVX-512 Performance For Laptops / Mobile / Edge

Similar to what I have shown with the Ryzen 9 7950X AVX-512 desktop performance and AMD EPYC 9004 series AVX-512 server performance, the new Ryzen 7040 series mobile processors are exhibiting great AVX-512 performance for laptops. In today's article is a look at the performance impact when toggling AVX-512 capabilities for a Ryzen 7 7840U "Phoenix" SoC compared to toggling AVX-512 with prior Intel Tiger Lake and Ice Lake laptops that offer AVX-512.

Intel's Ice Lake mobile processors were the first to exhibit AVX-512 support on the client side (well, besides the very limited Cannon Lake) and then further refined with the Tiger Lake mobile processors. Intel's AVX-512 implementation has come a long way from its earliest days in Skylake-X workstation/server processors where its usage was plagued by excessive heat/power and in turn lower CPU clock speeds when AVX-512 was engaged. However, AVX-512 is now only found on the workstation/server side.

With the AVX-512 implementation on the AMD side with Zen 4, it spans the entire product portfolio from EPYC 9004 series server processors down to the recently-shipping Ryzen 7040 series mobile processors. This article has AVX-512 on/off on the Ryzen 7 7840U compared to the Core i7 1065G7 Ice Lake and Core i7 1165G7 Tiger Lake CPUs. Under Linux the AVX-512 support can be hidden from user-space querying /proc/cpuinfo and the like via clearcpuid=304 as a universal way of hiding the support from software not explicitly checking the CPU ID bits. For all the workloads tested they were successfully compiled and used with and without AVX-512 on all three test platforms.

With the laptops I had available the Ryzen 7 7840U was tested within an Acer Swift Edge 16, the Core i7 1165G7 Tiger Lake within a Dell XPS 13 9310 (Dell 0GG9PT) and the Core i7 1065G7 within a Dell XPS 7390 (Dell 06CDVY). Ubuntu 23.04 with the Linux 6.2 kernel was used across all of the AVX-512 testing on the different devices.

During the benchmarking process the CPU peak frequency, CPU power consumption, and CPU temperatures were monitored for further insight into this AVX-512 comparison.