AMD Announces Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series Processors

Written by Michael Larabel in Events on 14 November 2022. Page 1 of 1. 2 Comments

AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 briefing

AMD is announcing this morning in Bavaria (SPS 23 in Nürnberg) the Ryzen Embedded 7000 series processors, the latest addition to the Zen 4 family. The Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series are socketed CPUs intended for various embedded and edge applications in the 60~105 Watt space.

AMD Ryzen Embedded roadmap

As with the AMD Ryzen 7000 (non-embedded) processors, the Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series are a big step-up from their prior generation Ryzen Embedded 5000 series parts. The Ryzen Embedded 7000 series parts will be up to 12 cores / 24 threads, TDPs from 65 to 105 Watts, support DDR5-5200 ECC memory, up to 28 lanes on-chip for PCIe Gen5, and feature integrated RDNA2 graphics. AMD isn't announcing any BGA-based Ryzen Embedded product updates at this time.

AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 product positioning

With the Ryzen Embedded 7000 series processors, AMD is committing for up to seven years of support. It should be as no surprise, but AMD is supporting Linux alongside Windows for these embedded processors. Ubuntu Linux is currently where AMD is finding the most customer interest in the embedded space.

AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 series SKU table

The initial Ryzen Embedded stack spans from the Ryzen Embedded 7645 to Ryzen Embedded 7700X. The 7600X and 7700X models are 105W parts with CPU overclocking support and following the standard support cycle of AMD's client business unit. It's the Ryzen Embedded 7645 / 7745 / 7945 processors featuring the extended 7-year support period. The flagship Ryzen Embedded 7945 is a 65 Watt part with 12 cores / 24 threads, 3.7GHz base frequency, 5.4GHz boost frequency, and 64MB L3 cache.

AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 performance comparison

Unfortunately I don't have my hands on any Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processors today, but AMD is reporting lofty leads over Intel Raptor Lake on Windows. That shouldn't be surprising though considering my Linux results with the non-embedded Ryzen 7000 series processors.

AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 applications

The X600, B650, and X670 are the chipset options for the Ryzen Embedded 7000 series.

AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 chipset compatibility

That's the brief summary of the AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 series with not many technical benchmarks shared and not having any hardware hands-on. For those wondering, the Ryzen Embedded 7000 series parts do not have Ryzen AI. I asked about this during my briefing and was told not for this generation... But with it potentially coming for next-gen does raise the prospects of Ryzen AI support on Linux given the popularity of Linux use in embedded environments. And with AMD continuing to trumpet their AI capabilities and machine vision for these embedded processors, hopefully we'll see Ryzen AI support on Linux sooner than later.

If you enjoyed this article consider joining Phoronix Premium to view this site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits. PayPal or Stripe tips are also graciously accepted. Thanks for your support.


Related Articles
Intel Announces Rialto Bridge As Ponte Vecchio Successor, Talks Up Falcon Shores & DAOS
AMD Announces New Zen 3 Desktop APUs, FidelityFX Super Resolution + More
XDC2016 Wraps Up After Many Wayland, X.Org & Mesa Discussions
The New Place Where Linux Code Is Constantly Being Benchmarked
A Tour Of The New Phoronix Office
Linux Collaboration Summit 2014: Wine, Intel, File-Systems & Cars
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.