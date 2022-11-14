Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

AMD is announcing this morning in Bavaria (SPS 23 in Nürnberg) the Ryzen Embedded 7000 series processors, the latest addition to the Zen 4 family. The Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series are socketed CPUs intended for various embedded and edge applications in the 60~105 Watt space.

As with the AMD Ryzen 7000 (non-embedded) processors, the Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series are a big step-up from their prior generation Ryzen Embedded 5000 series parts. The Ryzen Embedded 7000 series parts will be up to 12 cores / 24 threads, TDPs from 65 to 105 Watts, support DDR5-5200 ECC memory, up to 28 lanes on-chip for PCIe Gen5, and feature integrated RDNA2 graphics. AMD isn't announcing any BGA-based Ryzen Embedded product updates at this time.

With the Ryzen Embedded 7000 series processors, AMD is committing for up to seven years of support. It should be as no surprise, but AMD is supporting Linux alongside Windows for these embedded processors. Ubuntu Linux is currently where AMD is finding the most customer interest in the embedded space.

The initial Ryzen Embedded stack spans from the Ryzen Embedded 7645 to Ryzen Embedded 7700X. The 7600X and 7700X models are 105W parts with CPU overclocking support and following the standard support cycle of AMD's client business unit. It's the Ryzen Embedded 7645 / 7745 / 7945 processors featuring the extended 7-year support period. The flagship Ryzen Embedded 7945 is a 65 Watt part with 12 cores / 24 threads, 3.7GHz base frequency, 5.4GHz boost frequency, and 64MB L3 cache.

Unfortunately I don't have my hands on any Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processors today, but AMD is reporting lofty leads over Intel Raptor Lake on Windows. That shouldn't be surprising though considering my Linux results with the non-embedded Ryzen 7000 series processors.

The X600, B650, and X670 are the chipset options for the Ryzen Embedded 7000 series.

That's the brief summary of the AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 series with not many technical benchmarks shared and not having any hardware hands-on. For those wondering, the Ryzen Embedded 7000 series parts do not have Ryzen AI. I asked about this during my briefing and was told not for this generation... But with it potentially coming for next-gen does raise the prospects of Ryzen AI support on Linux given the popularity of Linux use in embedded environments. And with AMD continuing to trumpet their AI capabilities and machine vision for these embedded processors, hopefully we'll see Ryzen AI support on Linux sooner than later.