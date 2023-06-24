Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Wine 8.11 Brings Various Improvements For Windows Apps On Linux
Wine 8.11 brings mouse cursor clipping improvements, support for TLS alerts, increased available address space under the WoW64 mode, and more than two dozen bug fixes. It's not the most exciting Wine development release in recent times but still another step forward.
The bug fixes in Wine 8.11 include fixing issues for StarCraft II, 64-bit ADVAPI32 problems, Microsoft Office, and other software.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.11 development release via WineHQ.org. These bi-weekly development releases will ultimately culminate with the Wine 9.0 stable release in early 2024. For Linux gamers specifically though it's generally worthwhile following the downstream Steam Play (Proton) efforts for the best experience of enjoying Windows games on Linux.