Wine 8.11 Brings Various Improvements For Windows Apps On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 24 June 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT.
A new bi-weekly release of Wine is now available for enjoying Windows applications and games on Linux and other platforms.

Wine 8.11 brings mouse cursor clipping improvements, support for TLS alerts, increased available address space under the WoW64 mode, and more than two dozen bug fixes. It's not the most exciting Wine development release in recent times but still another step forward.

The bug fixes in Wine 8.11 include fixing issues for StarCraft II, 64-bit ADVAPI32 problems, Microsoft Office, and other software.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.11 development release via WineHQ.org. These bi-weekly development releases will ultimately culminate with the Wine 9.0 stable release in early 2024. For Linux gamers specifically though it's generally worthwhile following the downstream Steam Play (Proton) efforts for the best experience of enjoying Windows games on Linux.
