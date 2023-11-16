OpenVINO 2023.2 Released With More Generative AI Coverage & Broader LLM Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 November 2023 at 11:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel has released OpenVINO 2023.2 as the newest version of their open-source toolkit for optimizing and deploying AI inference. OpenVINO continues in its never-ending quest for maximizing deep learning performance and efficiency while continuing to expand in its model support and features.

With the OpenVINO 2023.2 release they have continued expanding in their generative AI coverage and integration. The new release can handle models used for chatbots, instruction following, code generation, and more. Among the models now supported are LLaVA, chatGLM, Bark, and LCM. There is also improved support for PyTorch models as well as Hugging Face models.

OpenVINO 2023.2 also has accelerated inference for large language models (LLMs) with Int8 model weight compression, expanded model support for dynamic shapes for better Intel GPU performance, preview support for the Int4 model format on Intel CPUs and GPUs, and other LLM support advancements.

OpenVINO graphic


The OpenVINO 2023.2 release also is now available via the Conan package manager and has improved performance for running OpenVINO on ARM processors via enabling FP16 model format support.

Downloads and more details on the OpenVINO 2023.2 release this morning via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Lands Vulkan Sparse Binding Support For ANV+i915 With Mesa 24.0
Intel Preparing APX PPX Support For GCC: Push-Pop Acceleration
Intel QATlib 23.11 Brings New Crypto Support
Intel Speeds Up ISPC Via LLVM/Clang LTO
Intel Lunar Lake Graphics Introducing "CMRR" Adaptive VRR Feature
Intel Posts GCC Compiler Patches For APX NDD
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows