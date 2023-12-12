Linux 6.8 Will Make It More Clear When x86 32-bit Support Is Disabled

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 12 December 2023 at 09:16 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
With Linux 6.7 there's now support for enabling/disabling 32-bit program support at boot-time. The "ia32_emulation=" argument can be used for enabling/disabling 32-bit user-space program support and the ability to support 32-bit system calls. Right now when forcing off the x86 32-bit support it can be confusing if the user is unaware as no warning is currently provided, but that is about to change.

Queued into tip/tip.git's x86/misc branch ahead of the Linux 6.8 merge window is a patch to make it more clear when the x86 32-bit support is disabled.

Linux 32-bit warning


Rather than only getting an "Exec format error" when trying to run a 32-bit binary on a Linux x86_64 system with the support disabled, a warning will be added to the kernel log. On the first try of running a 32-bit program with the support disabled, this message will be shown as a notice in the log:
32-bit emulation disabled. You can reenable with ia32_emulation=on

A small but useful addition as more Linux distribution vendors begin eyeing paths for disabling x86 32-bit support potentially by default in the not too distant future. But for those still wanting x86 32-bit user-space support, via "ia32_emulation=on" as a boot argument is enough to restore the support.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
Linux 6.7-rc5 Released: "Nothing Looks Particularly Scary"
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
git.kernel.org Adds Native Dark Mode Support
Linux 6.8 To Drop The SLAB Allocator, SLUB Optimizations Coming Too
LZ4 Support Revised For Faster Restore From Linux Hibernation
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
LVFS Has Supplied More Than 100 Million Firmware Updates To Linux Users
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion
GNOME Shell Lands Improved Icon & Text Scaling
AMD Releases Radeon GPU Profiler 2.0, RGA 2.9 & Other GPUOpen Tools