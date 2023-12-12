Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Linux 6.8 Will Make It More Clear When x86 32-bit Support Is Disabled
Queued into tip/tip.git's x86/misc branch ahead of the Linux 6.8 merge window is a patch to make it more clear when the x86 32-bit support is disabled.
Rather than only getting an "Exec format error" when trying to run a 32-bit binary on a Linux x86_64 system with the support disabled, a warning will be added to the kernel log. On the first try of running a 32-bit program with the support disabled, this message will be shown as a notice in the log:
32-bit emulation disabled. You can reenable with ia32_emulation=on
A small but useful addition as more Linux distribution vendors begin eyeing paths for disabling x86 32-bit support potentially by default in the not too distant future. But for those still wanting x86 32-bit user-space support, via "ia32_emulation=on" as a boot argument is enough to restore the support.