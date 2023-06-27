Blender 3.6 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Ray-Tracing, AMD HIP RT On Windows

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 June 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Blender 3.6 is out today as the latest exciting update for this open-source, cross-platform 3D modeling software. Exciting with Blender 3.6 is adding Intel hardware ray-tracing support when making use of Arc Graphics. AMD graphics cards on Windows can also enjoy HIP ray-tracing but sadly isn't supported yet for Linux.

Blender 3.6 adds support for Intel hardware ray-tracing for Arc Graphics and Data Center GPus via use of the Embree 4 library. Blender developers have found nice speed-ups with Intel's ray-tracing path with Embree and oneAPI. This support works on both Windows and Linux.

Blender 3.6


Over on the AMD side, there is experimental AMD Radeon hardware ray-tracing at long last! This HIP RT support though is sadly limited to Windows. The release notes mention explicitly: "No Linux support, as HIP RT is Windows only still." This has been tested on Windows with AMD Radeon RX 6000 and RX 7000 series GPus as well as the Radeon PRO W6000/W7000 series.

Blender 3.6


Blender 3.6 also makes light tree processing faster and less memory intensive. Loading large geometries with Cycles is also now much faster. The Blender 3.6 update also brings animation improvements, viewport compositor enhancements, geometry nodes now has support for simulations, and Wayland fractional scaling support.

More details on the many exciting changes with Blender 3.6 via the Blender release notes. Downloads are up at Blender.org. I'll be running some fresh Linux benchmarks of Blender 3.6 shortly on Phoronix.
5 Comments
Related News
Firewalld 2.0 Released With Faster Forwarding Performance Via NFTables Flowtable
FLAC 1.4.3 Released With More Optimizations, Drops PowerPC-Specific Code
PoCL 4.0 OpenCL Implementation Released With Intel oneAPI Level Zero Driver
DeepSparse 1.5 Released For Faster AI Inference On CPUs
Apache NetBeans 18 Released With Many Improvements, Initial Support For Rust
Bootlin's Snagboot Aims To Recover & Reflash Embedded Platforms
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat Now Limiting RHEL Sources To CentOS Stream
Intel Releases x86-simd-sort 2.0 With Faster AVX-512 Sorting, New Algorithms
GCC Adopts A Code of Conduct
GCC Lands AVX-512 Fully-Masked Vectorization
Intel Arc Graphics Driver Change Leads To A Big Speed-Up Under Linux
AlmaLinux Figuring Out Path Forward Following RHEL Source Code Policy Change
GNOME Lands Nice Optimization For Wayland Gaming
GCC 14 Adds Initial "-std=c++26" Plumbing