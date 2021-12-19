AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time

Making a Sunday debut are the amd-pstate v6 patches as the latest iteration of this work for improving the AMD CPU frequency control behavior on Linux for more optimized power efficiency with modern Zen 2 / Zen 3 series (and future) processors.
The AMD P-State Linux driver is what their engineers have been iterating through the past number of months with cooperation from Valve and other stakeholders.
Compared to ACPI CPUFreq as used currently across AMD processors, the AMD-Pstate driver for use on Zen 2 and newer processors makes use of ACPI CPPC (Collaborative Processor Performance Controls) for improving AMD CPU efficiency on Linux by being able to make more more informed and accurate performance state decisions.
The amd-pstate v6 patches today have various bug fixes, restructuring of some of the code across the patch series, documentation updates, and other mostly small changes at this stage.
Those interested in trying out the newest AMD P-State Linux patches can find the v6 series on the kernel mailing list.
We'll see how much more work is ahead before ready for mainlining in the Linux kernel. Linux ACPI / power management subsystem maintainer Rafael Wysocki did comment a few days ago of some of the patches still needing additional sign-offs before he is ready for pulling in the patches for working their way upstream.
