X-Plane's Vulkan Renderer Maturing, More Performance Optimizations Still Coming
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 17 May 2020 at 08:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
The folks at Laminar Research published a new blog post this week detailing their latest development work on their Vulkan (and Apple Metal) renderers for the realistic X-Plane flight simulator.

Since the X-Plane 11.50 beta release in early April they have made public their Vulkan/Metal renderers as alternatives to their long-standing OpenGL rendering setup. In the weeks since they have continued advancing the new rendering code and while still in beta has shown much progress since the original beta.

Beta 9 is now available with a number of fixes especially with the Beta 7/8 releases having not been issued. Various lingering pieces of functionality are now working with Vulkan/Metal, including aspects of the flight simulator's plug-in system. Still though are some open items such as for correcting picking the correct GPU in multi-GPU setups.

Some work is underway as well in optimizing video memory usage with their new rendering code but more work is to be done. After fixing crashes/stability issues and the video memory optimizations, Laminar developers will be focusing more on the performance improvements.

More details on their current Vulkan efforts via this blog post.

As of the earlier beta are some X-Plane Vulkan vs. OpenGL benchmarks on Linux and a Radeon driver comparison. I'll have out more X-Plane benchmarks when the stable v11.50 release nears.
Add A Comment
Related News
DXVK 1.7 Released - Makes Use Of New Vulkan Extensions, Game Fixes
Vulkan 1.2.140 Released With New Extensions For Private Data, Custom Border Color
Vulkan 1.2.139 Released With VK_EXT_robustness2 Extension
Mesa "Vallium" - Software/CPU-Based Vulkan Based On LLVMpipe
Vulkan 1.2.137 Specification Brings Many Clarifications + Fixes, Faster HTML Doc Loading
X-Plane 11.50 Flight Simulator Beta Released With Vulkan API Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
The Latest Pango + HarfBuzz Is Leading To A Messy Font Rendering Situation For Some
Debian 10.4 Released With Many Fixes, Security Updates