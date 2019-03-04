The Khronos Group has announced the release of Vulkan 1.1.102, coming just a few weeks ahead of the Game Developers' Conference (GDC) later this month in San Francisco.
Besides the usual bug fixing and clarifications to the growing Vulkan graphics/compute specification, today's Vulkan 1.1.102 release brings three new extensions. The new extensions include:
VK_EXT_metal_surface - This extension allows accessing Apple's Metal native rendering surface directly and this extension was worked on by Mozilla engineers.
VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays - This allows images of a format requiring YCbCr to be created with multiple array layers. This extension was devised by NVIDIA.
VK_NVX_image_view_handle - An experimental NVIDIA extension to let applications query a handle from an image view for use as a sampled image or storage image.
More details by the 1.1.102 delta for this Vulkan update.
