The Khronos Group has announced the release of Vulkan 1.1.102, coming just a few weeks ahead of the Game Developers' Conference (GDC) later this month in San Francisco.Besides the usual bug fixing and clarifications to the growing Vulkan graphics/compute specification, today's Vulkan 1.1.102 release brings three new extensions. The new extensions include:- This extension allows accessing Apple's Metal native rendering surface directly and this extension was worked on by Mozilla engineers.- This allows images of a format requiring YCbCr to be created with multiple array layers. This extension was devised by NVIDIA.- An experimental NVIDIA extension to let applications query a handle from an image view for use as a sampled image or storage image.More details by the 1.1.102 delta for this Vulkan update.