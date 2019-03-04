Vulkan 1.1.102 Released With Apple Metal Surface Extension
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 4 March 2019 at 09:23 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
The Khronos Group has announced the release of Vulkan 1.1.102, coming just a few weeks ahead of the Game Developers' Conference (GDC) later this month in San Francisco.

Besides the usual bug fixing and clarifications to the growing Vulkan graphics/compute specification, today's Vulkan 1.1.102 release brings three new extensions. The new extensions include:

VK_EXT_metal_surface - This extension allows accessing Apple's Metal native rendering surface directly and this extension was worked on by Mozilla engineers.

VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays - This allows images of a format requiring YCbCr to be created with multiple array layers. This extension was devised by NVIDIA.

VK_NVX_image_view_handle - An experimental NVIDIA extension to let applications query a handle from an image view for use as a sampled image or storage image.

More details by the 1.1.102 delta for this Vulkan update.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
DXVK 1.0 Released For Running Direct3D 10/11 Atop Vulkan
Vulkan For Planes & Cars - Khronos Starting Vulkan Safety Critical WG
Vulkan 1.1.101 Released With Two New Extensions - Including Another To Help DXVK
Chamferwm: A Vulkan-Powered X11 Window Manager
VK9 Project Stalls As Developer Leaves To Pursue Other Interests
Vulkan 1.1.100 Released Ahead Of Vulkan's Third Birthday
Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros
Coroutines & Modules Added For C++20
GNOME 3.32 Lands Long-Awaited Fractional Scaling Support
Work-In-Progress "DXVK-Native" Allows For Better Wine/System Integration
D9VK Forming As Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Based On DXVK