AMD Opens Up The Code To Its Radeon Memory Visualizer
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 December 2020 at 06:42 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Back in May was AMD's celebration of the GPUOpen re-launch and that included the introduction of the Radeon Memory Visualizer (RMV) as their newest tool at the time. But rather strange for being a "GPUOpen" development tool is that it was Windows-only and not actually open-source. Today that has now changed with Radeon Memory Visualizer going open-source.

GPUOpen announced today that the Radeon Memory Visualizer is in fact open-source and available under an MIT license. This tool is designed to provide insight into video memory usage during various workloads and help in vRAM profiling. RMV was updated last month for RDNA 2 while just ahead of Christmas they made good on their word to open-source it.


AMD announced the open-source milestone today on GPUOpen.com.

The code is on GitHub. Vulkan and Direct3D 12 are the supported APIs and the GPU support extends from RDNA 2 back to Tonga. But at least for now RMV still appears to be Windows-only...
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Publishes RDNA 2 ISA Documentation
Radeon SDMA Support Is Deemed Too Buggy That It's Dropped From Open-Source Driver
Radeon RX 6900 XT Launches As Flagship Card With Open-Source Drivers But Very Limited Availability
Linux 5.9.12 Is In Good Shape With The AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series
RadeonSI Finally Sees Experimental ACO Patches As Alternative To LLVM Shader Compiler
Mesa 21.0 Adds Radeon HEVC SAO Encode Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware
AMD Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware - Initially With OpenBMC
System76 Bringing Out "Pangolin" As An AMD Renoir Linux Laptop
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.0 Enters Alpha With Parallel Downloads Support
NVIDIA Is Working On DMA-BUF Passing That Should Help Improve Their Wayland Support
GNOME's Mutter 40 Alpha Released With Big Improvements
Mesa 20.3 Released With Big Improvements For Open-Source Graphics Drivers