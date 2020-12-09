AMD Opens Up The Code To Its Radeon Memory Visualizer

Back in May was AMD's celebration of the GPUOpen re-launch and that included the introduction of the Radeon Memory Visualizer (RMV) as their newest tool at the time. But rather strange for being a "GPUOpen" development tool is that it was Windows-only and not actually open-source. Today that has now changed with Radeon Memory Visualizer going open-source.
GPUOpen announced today that the Radeon Memory Visualizer is in fact open-source and available under an MIT license. This tool is designed to provide insight into video memory usage during various workloads and help in vRAM profiling. RMV was updated last month for RDNA 2 while just ahead of Christmas they made good on their word to open-source it.
AMD announced the open-source milestone today on GPUOpen.com.
The code is on GitHub. Vulkan and Direct3D 12 are the supported APIs and the GPU support extends from RDNA 2 back to Tonga. But at least for now RMV still appears to be Windows-only...
