Loongson Linux Work Continues - Dual Socket Support, Loongson-7A1000 Enablement
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 April 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Loongson, the Chinese MIPS64 CPUs that are becoming more common within China but not so much internationally, continues seeing better Linux kernel support. There has been a fair amount of Loongson Linux work in recent months including in the current 5.7 cycle while more should be on tap for Linux 5.8.

Among the more recent patches on the Loongson front that are currently undergoing review before being queued up for possible Linux 5.8 kernel integration are:

- Identification support for Loongson-2K processors. These "Loongson64 Reduced" SoCs are older and use the GS264E core. There isn't too much English information on the Loongson-2K compared to other Loongson 2 revisions, but coincidentally a lot of 2K benchmarks for those interested.

- PCH IRQ support for the Loongson-7A1000. PCI and DeviceTree patches for the 7A1000 are also in the works.

- RS780E clean-ups as part of the Loongson-7A1000 enablement.

There have also been various other Loongson/MIPS64 patches recently for enhancing this domestic Chinese MIPS CPU support on Linux.
